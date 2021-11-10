Master the game of chess for under $100 with this Pre-Black Friday deal

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Whether or not you're knowledgeable about the origins of chess, we can all agree it's a methodical game that requires a lot of practice and time. If you want to develop champion-level techniques and learn strategies from master chess players, here's how.

Looking to master the game of chess, but don't know where to start? Regardless if you're a beginner or an experienced player seeking new tactics, the Complete 2022 Chess Master Bundle has you covered. With the chess master bundle you can unlock and download 15 different courses and 160 hours of content taught by 10 top coaches, which vary between 6 grandmasters, 3 international masters, and a FIDE master.

Now that you know you're in expert hands, let's take a deeper look into what's included. The bundle sets you up with a complete preparation in French Defense, Nimzo-Indian Defense, Trompowsky Attack, English, Double Fianchetto System, Chebanenko Slav, and 1.Nf3 openings. You'll also be able to learn tactical techniques and the ideas of pattern recognition, calculation, attack, strategic and endgame play from several grandmaster players. Seeing as these skills are no small feat that require a lot of rehearsing, it's no wonder chess can be considered great exercise.

Additionally, learning to play chess comes with many benefits for the mind including better brain function, improved memory, enhanced cognitive abilities, and can even help those with ADHD, making it a valuable pastime for anyone who's interested.

It's time to take your comprehension of chess to a higher level and increase your chances of winning with extensive courses taught by renowned chess players — the next move is yours. The Complete 2022 Chess Master Bundle is currently on sale for $84.15 when using code SAV15NOV during our Pre-Black Friday sale.