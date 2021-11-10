New Tarot deck celebrates history of UFOlogy

Here's a fun and exciting new Tarot deck: The UFOlogy Tarot, inspired by the history of UFOs.

This artistic project is the brainchild of a group of occultured fine folks—graphic designer Miguel Romero, together with Greg Bishop, Joshua Cutchin, Susan Demeter, David Metcalfe—who are at home within liminal worlds, fringe studies, and arcane knowledge. This Tarot pack pays homage to prominent figures of the UFO conversation, of the likes of: Dr Jacques Vallee, Whitley Strieber, Ann Druffel, and J. Allen Hynek.

UFOs remain a mysterious and fascinating phenomenon, not easily dismissed as a delusion or a collective hallucination. Such imaginal realities have the power of conjuring up what scholar of religions Jeffrey Kripal called "modern forms of gnosis or forbidden knowledge well beyond reason and completely beyond belief."

According to another maverick thinker, William James:

The spite of rationalism's disdain for the particular, the personal, and the unwholesome [aka the modern debunker's "anecdotal"], the drift of all the evidence we have seems to me to sweep us very strongly towards the belief in some form of superhuman life with which we may, unknown to ourselves, be co-conscious. We may be in the universe as dogs and cats are in our libraries, seeing the books and hearing the conversation, but having no inkling of the meaning of it all.

That's a lot to process, let's leave it at that for now, back to The UFOlogy Tarot.

Whether your interest is Tarots, or UFOs, or just gorgeous artistic artifacts, this is going to be a treat!

Images courtesy of Miguel Romero.