Prince Harry says he warned Jack Dorsey on Jan 5th that folks were staging a coup on Twitter

Speaking on a panel about misinformation called Internet Lie Machine at Wired magazine's RE:WIRED conference yesterday, Prince Harry said he tried to warn Twitter's Jack Dorsey of the January 6th Capitol insurrection — and Twitter's part in it.

"Jack and I were emailing each other prior to January the 6th. I warned him that his platform was allowing a coup to be staged the day before," he said to Wired's editor-at-large Steven Levy. "That email was sent the day before and then it happened and I haven't heard from him since."

(Starts at :57):

Via Wired