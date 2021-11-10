Psilocybin is an effective treatment against depression in largest-ever randomized trial

A drug trial with 233 patients in Europe and North America revealed promising results for psilocybin as a treatment for depression. The test was undertaken by Compass Pathways a mental health care company.

From Stat:

The Phase 2b study is the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind trial of psilocybin, the psychedelic compound in magic mushrooms. The company said it found that patients who were given the highest dose, 25 milligrams, had a significant decrease in depressive symptoms compared to those given 1 milligram, which is such a low dose it functions as a placebo.

Overall, 29.1% of patients in the highest-dose group were in remission three weeks after treatment, compared to 7.6% of those in the control group, and more than a quarter of the patients in the 25-milligram arm were still in remission three months after treatment.