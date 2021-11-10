QAnon Shaman deserves 4 years in prison, says Justice Department

The war-paint loving QAnon Shaman, who wore a horned headdress and flourished a spear with a sharpened steel tip as he rioted with white supremacist terrorists during the deadly failed coup attempt at the US Capitol on January 6, should serve 51 months in a federal penitentiary followed by three years supervised release, say prosecutors.

The QAnon Shaman, famous for howling and hooting in public as a show of fealty to his god-emperor Trump, is now pretending to be a docile lamb led astray by mean people who are smarter than him, but an earlier Facebook post reveals a bloodthirsty fanatic who wants to murder people who don't share his politics: "We shall have no real hope to survive the enemies arrayed against us until we hang the traitors lurking among us."

From CNN: