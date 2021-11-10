QAnon Shaman deserves 4 years in prison, says Justice Department

The war-paint loving QAnon Shaman, who wore a horned headdress and flourished a spear with a sharpened steel tip as he rioted with white supremacist terrorists during the deadly failed coup attempt at the US Capitol on January 6, should serve 51 months in a federal penitentiary followed by three years supervised release, say prosecutors.
The QAnon Shaman, famous for howling and hooting in public as a show of fealty to his god-emperor Trump, is now pretending to be a docile lamb led astray by mean people who are smarter than him, but an earlier Facebook post reveals a bloodthirsty fanatic who wants to murder people who don't share his politics: "We shall have no real hope to survive the enemies arrayed against us until we hang the traitors lurking among us."
From CNN:
In their sentencing request to the judge filed late Tuesday night, prosecutors made clear they hope to use Chansley's sentence as an example to deter future attacks on the government.
The attempted coup, prosecutors wrote, "has made us all question the safety and security of the country in which we live."
"Those enormous harms, borne out of the acts of this defendant, must be deterred so that we never see a similar assault on our democracy again," they continued.