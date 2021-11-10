Trailer for new Alanis Morissette documentary that she hates because of its "salacious agenda"

Next week, HBO releases Jagged, the new documentary about Alanis Morissette. The artist participated in the film and reportedly spoke openly about sexual violence she experienced when she was 15 years old, and other very personal matters. Just before the film's festival premiere though, Morissette said that director Alison Klayman had a "salacious agenda."

From NME:

The film, she said "includes implications and facts that are simply not true," she said, without enumerating what those facts were.

"I sit here now experiencing the full impact of having trusted someone who did not warrant being trusted," she added.