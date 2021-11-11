Hello there!
A sizzle reel for the upcoming 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
Forgotten image formats worth knowing
I recently rediscovered the virtues of certain Amiga file formats, but Ernie Smith has me beat when it comes to format archeology: 10 forgotten image formats. Originally developed by AT&T and spun off into its own company in the late 1980s, TGA was one of the first file formats capable of "true color" with the… READ THE REST
Truckload of video cards stolen
With a top-of-the-line video cards fetching north of $2,000 on eBay and even mid-range models going for half that, they've become a big target for thieves. An entire truckful was heisted in California, reports EVGA, their manufacturer. A forum post by EVGA product manager Jacob Freeman states "PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on October 29, 2021,… READ THE REST
Dropbox has no plans to add support for Apple Silicon
Apple's own processors are a resounding success for the company, offering strong performance and outstanding battery life, and most software companies moved quickly to release new versions of their apps compatible with the ARM chips. One big-leaguer, though, has not: Dropbox says it hasn't even considered it and has no plans to do so. The… READ THE REST
20 Pre-Black Friday deals on gifts that you can score for under $50
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The holiday season is almost officially upon us. That means it's time for gathering, it's time for joy, and it's time to start thinking about those gift lists. Whether you're shopping… READ THE REST
Master the game of chess for under $100 with this Pre-Black Friday deal
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether or not you're knowledgeable about the origins of chess, we can all agree it's a methodical game that requires a lot of practice and time. If you want to develop… READ THE REST
Get 2 eLearning bundles for less than the price of 1 with this Pre-Black Friday special
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. No matter what career path you choose to take in life, it's important to constantly keep learning and be up to date with the skill sets that will help you excel… READ THE REST