Greener Postures is a kick-ass album by Snakefinger

Greener Postures is an outstanding record from 1980 by Snakefinger, who tragically died when he was 38 from a heart attack. Every track on this album causes my brain to produce a huge dose of serotonin. The album artwork is also killer. Does anyone know who did the album art? I want to see more!

This record is Snakefinger's second full-length album, and was co-written with my favorite band, The Residents. The album is also part of Ralph Records, an independent label formed by the Residents in 1972.