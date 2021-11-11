Jester revealed to be Johnny Rotten on 'The Masked Singer'

Never mind the Jester, that's just Sex Pistols' Johnny Rotten (aka John Lydon) as the mystery voice on The Masked Singer.

Consequence of Sound:

…it turns out that the one-time anarchist turned MAGA supporter was the man inside the Jester suit on this season's edition of the Fox singing competition.

…After singing Alice Cooper's "School's Out" and Soggy Bottom Boys' "Man of Constant Sorrow," Lydon was eliminated on last night's eighth episode of Season 6, thus revealing himself underneath the Jester mask. During his time on the show, judges had thrown out such guesses as Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea, Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Black, Howard Stern, Elon Musk, and Simon Cowell.