New York Times article lionizes Kyle Rittenhouse for his "bravery and service"

The New York Times has an unusually cozy relationship with white nationalists. The paper has a long history of normalizing neo-Nazis ("In person, his Midwestern manners would please anyone's mother") and downplaying the dangers of 20th century Nazis ("Hitler's anti-Semitism was not so violent or genuine as it sounded."). The paper even uncritically ran an excerpt from Hiter's book, Mein Kampf in 1941.

A more recent example of the Times' curious infatuation with racist fascism is a November 10 article titled, "Kyle Rittenhouse, who styled himself a medic, said he is now studying nursing."

The article's authors, Julie Bosman and Daniel E. Slotnik, stressed Rittenhouse's intent on providing "medical attention to strangers and protecting buildings from rioters" on the day he shot and killed two people. They also thought it was important to make it known that Rittenhouse has spent his life trying on "identities infused with bravery and service," and worked as a "lifeguard at a recreational complex in Pleasant Prairie, Wis." But as Jeff Yang pointed out on Twitter, no mention was made of the fact that Rittenhouse was "taking selfies with Proud Boys while making white supremacist hand gestures." A peculiar omission, indeed.