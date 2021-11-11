Pop-Up Magazine's fall tour hits Los Angeles this Sunday

Sunday evening I'll be joining an audience for the first time in several years! I am really looking forward to seeing the latest edition of Pop-Up Magazine.

Pop-Up Magazine is a live stage show where rather than write a few thousand words for an article, creators share beautiful presentations filled with music, animation, and photography to tell inspiring stories.

Images from Pop Up Magazine's Winter Tour 2019 at the Ace Hotel Theater on January 8, 2020. Photos by Erin Brethauer @erinbrethauer