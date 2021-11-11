Pop-Up Magazine's fall tour hits Los Angeles this Sunday

Sunday evening I'll be joining an audience for the first time in several years! I am really looking forward to seeing the latest edition of Pop-Up Magazine.
Pop-Up Magazine is a live stage show where rather than write a few thousand words for an article, creators share beautiful presentations filled with music, animation, and photography to tell inspiring stories.
The acclaimed live magazine, Pop-Up Magazine, is returning to theaters for the first time in almost 2 years. Its Fall 2021 Issue tour will hit theaters across Oakland (11/12 @ Paramount Theatre), LA (11/14 @ Theatre at Ace Hotel), NYC (11/16 @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House) and DC (11/18 @ Lincoln Theatre).It's a live magazine, where writers, photographers, filmmakers, audio producers, and more contributors present unforgettable true stories. Sound, illustration, animation, film and photography are all mixed together, with an original score performed onstage by Magik*Magik Orchestra.
This tour's contributors include Cord Jefferson (Emmy-winning TV writer for Watchmen, Succession, Master of None, and more), artist Chanel Miller (NYT bestselling author of the memoir Know My Name), Ingrid Rojas Contreras (author of the NYT Editors Choice Fruit of the Drunken Tree), radio producer Shima Oliaee from Dolly Parton's America and Radiolab, and much, much more.
Publisher Chas Edwards shared that this tour will feel like a big hug, and is all about bringing community back together around live storytelling. Their long-awaited return to theaters will feature stories about disguises, good questions, celebrations, awkward dates, lost memories, dance contests, therapists, apparitions, escapes, and much more. The tour is sponsored by Mailchimp, The Botanist Islay Dry Gin and Density. Tickets are on sale at popupmagazine.com.