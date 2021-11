This twitter thread by vaccine scientist Professor Peter Hotez is a must read:

Some leading causes of death in the State of Texas

5. Homicide: 1,653

4. Drug overdose deaths: 2,989

3. Firearm deaths: 3,583

2. Accidents: 10,763

1. Deaths from COVID19 vaccine refusal since June 1, 2021 even though vaccines widely available: 21,000 — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) November 11, 2021

Ignorance is dangerous and media outlets spreading disinformation are at the best just helping folks along in assisted suicide, and at worst committing murder. The overfull hospitals where people struggle to survive suggest murder.

Kinda seems like people are volunteering to die.