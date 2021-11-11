Back in January, I posted someone's very short clip of SpongeBob rapping a bit of "Frycook's Paradise," thanks to the deep learning magic of the 15.ai text-to-speech tool. But that was almost a year ago and the technology, along with SpongeBob's skills, has improved by leaps and bounds as evidenced by the above, produced by Negan Jeffrey.
SpongeBob performs "Gansta's Paradise"
