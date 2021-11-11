"Studio 666" is a new horror-comedy written by and starring the Foo Fighters

My bandmates and I were recently joking that "being in the Foo Fighters" is basically the equivalent of having the best office job. They show up, clock in, maybe pull some office pranks on each other, and then they each go home and work on their real passion projects. We meant this lovingly — they're really good at cranking out some solid tunes. And to their credit, they always find new always to challenge themselves. Case in point: they're making a movie.

In STUDIO 666, the legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band. Grohl continues: "Like most things Foo, STUDIO 666 began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible. Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album, Medicine at Midnight (told you that place was haunted!), we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking ROCKS. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films, we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best-kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. STUDIO 666 will fuck you up.

NME had previously reported on the haunted happenings at the Encino house where the band recorded Medicine at Midnight at the end of 2019 and early 2020:

"When we walked into the house in Encino, I knew the vibes were definitely off but the sound was fucking on," said Grohl. "We started working there and it wasn't long before things started happening. We would come back to the studio the next day and all of the guitars would be detuned. "Or the setting we'd put on the board, all of them had gone back to zero.We would open up a Pro Tools session and tracks would be missing. There were some tracks that were put on there that we didn't put on there. But just like weird open mic noises. Nobody playing an instrument or anything like that, just an open mic recording a room." He continued: "And we'd fucking zero in on sounds within that. And we didn't hear any voices or anything really decipherable. But something was happening."

The band set up some hidden cameras, Paranormal Activity-style, and supposedly learned some things about the house's history … but, according to Grohl, the landlord made them sign an NDA because he's trying to tell the place.

Is it possible that this last part is bullshit, and just Grohl engaging in some long-term myth-making to promote the film they were working on in secret? It's possible. Or it could be entirely legit; with Grohl, it can go either way.

Studio 666 is out in theaters on 25th, 2022.

Foo Fighters to make feature film debut in horror comedy 'Studio 666' [Nick Reilly / Rolling Stone]

Foo Fighters say ghosts disrupted recording sessions for new album [Nick Reilly / NME]