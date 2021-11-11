This scrubby bath brush is very scrubby

This awesome bath brush is stiff yet supple!

Finding a bath brush that feels good when scrubbing my back, yet doesn't shed boar bristles like mad to block my drains or just get moldy and yuck in a few months took some work. This plastic-handled nicely bristled brush does just great.

I'm 6 months or so in and it still looks and feels new.

Body Brush for Dry or Wet Brushing,Stiff Bristles for Dry Skin Body Exfoliator,Shower and Bath Scrubber for Wash Brushing, Exfoliating,Leg Exfoliant Massage Plastic Long Handle (Blue) via Amazon