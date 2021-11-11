Watch: Capitol rioter's lawyer gives a statement about his cop-attacking client's 41-month sentence

Former New Jersey gym owner Scott Fairlamb (44) was sentenced to 41 months in prison for attacking a police officer during the deadly coup attempt at the US Capitol. Standing outside the courtroom, Fairlamb's attorney, Harley Breite, blamed right-wing media for influencing his client. He reiterated what he wrote in his sentencing memorandum that Fairlamb "did, in fact, feel as if he had been duped by social media prior to Jan. 6."

Former MMA fighter Scott Fairlamb sentenced to 41 months for assault on police at US Capitol riot



After sentencing, his attorney threw shade at conservative media, but did not address Trump pic.twitter.com/bpKox7cA8m — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 11, 2021

There's a documentary about Breite, of course!

Here's a selfie Fairlamb took on January 6 outside the U.S. Capitol: