Watch: honeybees freak out when a pair of huge murder hornets raid their colony

Vespa mandarinia, also known as "murder hornets," are a menace to bees. They "can brutally attack and wipe out entire honeybee colonies in hours," reports Smithsonian Magazine. "Once the hornets infiltrate a nest, they remove the hive's brood and take bee larvae and pupae back to their nests to feed their own young."

In this video, you can see a pair of murder hornets raiding a beehive. The frenzied bees' buzzing sounds like a screech.