According to the person who posted this video, this man has been caring for this cuddly snapping turtle since it was the size of the man's thumb. It's remarkable that the man still has his thumb, given the speed and crushing jaw power of these normally vicious reptiles.
Giant snapping turtle loves his pet parent
