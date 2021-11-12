When I reached the end of the corridor, I stood before the door. Beyond the door was the room, the great room. I had no power in that room. The sun went down, and I found myself lost in the darkness. I heard the sound of a night bird. It was like a trumpet, and I could not control its volume. The wind was a fan blowing at my face. I shivered at night, perspired in the day. The big room was against me. Everything changed when I got the Outdoor Smart Plug. Alexa, bring on the light! Google, start this air filter! I am in full control of the big room!
Any sensible person in the market for a streaming device must consider the Fire TV Stick at this low price
Like all great mysteries, the origins of the latest generation of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K are shrouded in uncertainty. Curiously, the mysterious device has dropped to an absurdly low price, leaving many asking if this is an attempt to distract the public from the manufacturer's latest monstrous endeavor. Compact in size, yet colossal… READ THE REST
Buy this mysterious relic that inspires inconceivable dread and abject horror to those that behold it
The Lihit Lab Double Zipper Pen Case was plundered from beyond the darkest stars. It holds a lot of pens and pencils. At night it writhes in the corner of my vision, its edges bleeding with spidery, demonic symbols. Though I keep it locked in my desk drawer, buried amongst my other trinkets and pseudoscientific laboratory… READ THE REST
This smart scale numbs the sting of the realization that we are animated corpses
In an infinitesimal flicker of time between two eternal abysses my pale soul clings to the dust of the stars. Before my essence obliterates into nothingness I intend to grab as much matter as I can. The Etekcity Smart Scale is my conduit for this task. I dread that even now I'm being dragged into… READ THE REST
