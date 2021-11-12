Johnny Marr performs The Smiths' classic "How Soon is Now?"

I can still vividly remember the first time I ever heard and saw the video for The Smiths' "How Soon is Now?" It was in early Spring of 1984 and I was at a punk/new wave club in Washington, DC. The video came on Rock America on monitors scattered throughout the club. I was on the dance floor flailing away, but I soon stopped in my tracks and just stared, dumbstruck, up at the monitors. That Johnny Mar guitar riff worked its holy magic on me then and still does to this day.



Above is Johnny and his band performing the classic Smiths track live at the Crazy Face Factory.



Bonus track:

