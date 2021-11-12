Take 15% off these great gifts for golfers as part of this Pre-Black Friday Sale

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

There's nothing better than a day on the green. Well, maybe the only thing better than a day on the green is an even better day on the green. Or, the ability to play a few holes from the comfort of your home when the weather isn't permitting.

These 20 items are perfect for you or the golfer in your life. Some of the items are tech to help with analytics, while some are games to play at home, but all are sure to be useful to any golfer. Not only that, but you can take an extra 15 percent off each of the items on this list by using code SAVE15NOV at checkout.

Hit the links regardless of weather or your schedule right from the comfort of your home or office. PhiGolf is portable enough to take anywhere, and the Swing Stick delivers an authentic real-world feel.

Improve your swing at home with Callaway's Home Practice System. The kit features an 8-square foot hitting net, true-turf surface, and a pro caddie ball shag/feeder.

The Izzo Sharp Shooter is the perfect way to sharpen your putting skills while having fun. The swinging target not only promotes accuracy by speed control, making this one of the most productive activities for your short game.

Work on your chip shots with this ultra-lightweight and highly portable chipping net from Callaway. The net features three primary target catch pockets running vertically down the face encouraging accuracy from any range and trajectory.

The Callaway Executive Putting Mat is a must-have for any golfer who wants to work on their put at home or at the office. The premium materials are crease-resistant and offer with or against grain speed variations, the cup is 1/4" smaller than regulation encouraging sharp aim.

This trunk locker helps any golfer stay organized. Easy access pockets with rigid wall dividers make room for everything while collapsing down for easy storage while not in use.

This simple, easy-to-use device has genuinely useful features for any golfer with a sleek and modern look. The watch comes pre-loaded with 40,000 courses across 170 countries, and the built-in GPS allows for accurate distance readings as well as hazard warnings. The watch features a digital scorecard and can make distance calculations right on the face.

PutterBall is a revolutionary new game combining the basic principles of golf with the objective of beer pong. This endlessly fun game comes with everything you need to play and it is a must-have at any party or tailgate.

In just three days a week for six weeks, you can condition your body for the game of golf like never before. This Golf Swing Speed Trainer uses different weights and a training regiment to increase speed and power while focusing on maintaining proper form.

The Cutter Wedge is the biggest innovation to the wedge since its invention 80 years ago. The symmetrical face and crescent-shaped sole give the Cutter a self-aiming face and 75 percent larger sweet spot.

This Weatherman Golf Umbrella is the perfect companion for a day on the greens. The ultra-strong fiberglass construction supports waterproof materials in winds up to 55mph and the umbrella can withstand and block rays up to UPF 50.

SALTED Smart Soles are designed specifically for physical activities like golf. The soles use a patented pressure sensor to monitor your posture, balance, and swing orbit data and send the analytics to the companion app allowing the user to correct mistakes they otherwise might not be aware of.

A high-quality at-home putting mat is essential for every golfer looking to develop their short game. The Paradise Golf Mat is a 9', high-quality mat that rolls out smoothly, is crease-resistant, and features targets and distance markings every 10".

A dependable range finder is among the essentials of anyone who takes the game of golf seriously. The ACE range finder is an unbeatable combination of quality and price delivering highly accurate readings in an intuitive package.

This portable short game training kit includes everything you need to start perfecting your putting skills. Constructed from quality materials, the mat delivers a hyper-realistic feel and is crease-resistant.

Take the ability to practice your putting skills anywhere with this great putting mat and carrying case from Putt Boss. The mat is of a superb, crease-resistant material that won't slip and rolls up and stores safely in its carrying case.

This putting mat delivers the feel of a real green. The kit also includes a premium putting trainer you to adjust to slight breaks while training, further sharpening your skills.

This premium putting trainer kit includes everything you need to master your short game at home except the putter itself. Multiple gates allow you to make a course, a premium pressure putting trainer allows you to adjust for breaks, and a putting mirror allows you to monitor your form and watch yourself improve.

Take your long drive to the next level with this color-coded weight training system. Whether you're getting ready for a long drive competition or just trying to wow your friends at the range, this trainer will deliver improved speed and power on your release.

Caddie View allows golfers to correct problems in their swing by seeing them with their own eyes. Simply connect your smartphone to the stand, start recording with the app, playback the video, and improve.

Need a bit more range on your drives? This Unlocked Golf set comes with 260g and 380g training heads to help you practice your form at different weights.

