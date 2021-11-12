Users claim Taylor Swift's midnight release caused Spotify outages

After Taylor Swift re-released her album Red at Midnight on November 12, Spotify users took to social media to complain of outages. User outage reports spiked from 5 to 4719 on downdetector.com.

The release is a re-recording of the album Red, which originally came out in 2012 and it includes hits like "22," "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," and "I Knew You Were Trouble." The 2021 release includes "all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red," according to a Tweet from Swift.

The re-recording comes after the artist's 2019 masters controversy. Swift wrote a Tumblr post about being bullied by two major music exectutives and described the ways she struggled to purchase her masters from former record label Big Machine. As Vox reported in 2019, drama ensued, beef with Kanye West emerged, and scores of celebrities picked sides in the messy feud.

Swift has chosen to re-record songs from her first six albums in order to own their rights and control licensing for commercial use.

did taylor swift just crash spotify — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) November 12, 2021

YOU BROKE SPOTIFY I CANT LISTEN TO IT pic.twitter.com/IlQJFr4qrs — elodie²⁸ ♡'s chrissy 🛼 RED ERA 🧣 (@swtcreature28) November 12, 2021