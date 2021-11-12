Watch: a pair of bald eagles are entangled on a Minnesota street

You've probably heard of rat kings before (given that we've written about the 53 times on Boing Boing), but this is the first time I've come across a bald eagle king.
The entangled birds were spotted on a street in Plymouth, Minnesota.
From NPR:
Crystal Slusher of the American Eagle Foundation said territorial fighting or courtship could be to blame.
"As the bald eagle population grows, so do disputes, and it's usually over prime nesting territory," Slusher told NPR.
She said disputes among eagles typically start with threat vocalization, circling displays or chases before a physical brawl breaks out. "As you can see by the event that took place, these fights can get pretty serious and result in injury or death to one or both of the eagles involved."
Slusher also said it was possible the birds had just performed an in-air courtship ritual, which involves interlocking talons and plummeting toward the ground before separating and flying away at the last moment. "It could've went wrong and they just didn't let go in time," she said.