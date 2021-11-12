Woman entered Bronx Zoo lion enclosure with flowers, tossing $100 bills. Again.

Yesterday at New York's Bronx Zoo, a woman climbed a barrier at the lion enclosure carrying flowers and tossing $100 bills at one of the cats. Video below.

"King, I love you, I came back for you," she reportedly said.

You might recall that in 2019, an individual named Myah Autrey jumped the barrier to dance for the lion. According to some, Autrey's Instagram shows her recently with blonde hair, suggesting she had indeed returned yesterday to spend more quality time with "King."

From NBC New York: