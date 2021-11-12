Woman entered Bronx Zoo lion enclosure with flowers, tossing $100 bills. Again.

Yesterday at New York's Bronx Zoo, a woman climbed a barrier at the lion enclosure carrying flowers and tossing $100 bills at one of the cats. Video below.
"King, I love you, I came back for you," she reportedly said.
You might recall that in 2019, an individual named Myah Autrey jumped the barrier to dance for the lion. According to some, Autrey's Instagram shows her recently with blonde hair, suggesting she had indeed returned yesterday to spend more quality time with "King."
From NBC New York:
A spokesperson for the Bronx Zoo said that onlookers alerted staff about the woman, but she was gone by the time they got there. The zoo said she was on the other side of a protective moat separating the enclosure from the viewing public, and that she was not in any danger.
"The woman did not enter the exhibit and was never in the same space as the lions which are separated from zoo visitors by a wide moat," the zoo said in a statement. "The incident lasted only a couple of minutes and the woman was gone when staff arrived on scene. The zoo intends to prosecute the woman for criminal trespass if she is identified."