Band apologizes for singer after she pees on fan's face during concert

On Thursday at the Rockville Festival at the Daytona International Speedway, a fan climbed onto the stage during Brass Against's rocking cover of Rage Against the Machine's "Wake Up." After frontperson Sophia Urista's instructed the fellow to lie down on the ground, she peeled down her pants and urinated on the man's face. Judging from the video evidence, the fan seemed quite pleased with the special attention. Still, the band issued this perfect apology on Twitter:

"We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona."

(via TMZ, thanks UPSO!)