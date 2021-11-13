Cruise on a budget with 20 Pre-Black Friday deals on bikes, scooters, and more

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Riding around has never been so fun. Today, there is such an impressive league of bicycles, scooters, skateboards, and similar adventure-based vehicles. And right now, you can find a ride that's perfect for you at a discount with our Pre-Black Friday Sale. Get 15% off any of these products with code SAVE15NOV.

That's right, you can cruise around on this scooter underwater!

Another underwater scooter, the Trident also pulls you along for faster, easier under-the-surface adventures.

Compared to the last two sea scooters, the Geneinno features a slimmer design and its own unique handles.

Cruise around town with ease on this electric scooter.

NAVBOW is another underwater scooter option featuring an aero-space style design.

This Whiteshark is one of the most professional underwater scooters around, allowing you to easily capture footage underwater.

Fly up hills without breaking a sweat using this electric longboard.

Save energy and money with these popular electric skateboards.

Move fast and cut emissions with this electric scooter.

Bring this electric scooter that folds just about anywhere you want to go.

Cruise the streets with true style using this gorgeous electric longboard.

You can travel easier using this miniature underwater scooter that can still get you around quite fast.

This high-performance bicycle also wows with its beautiful, colorful design.

This bicycle features thick-tread tires and a sturdy frame — and it's available for a killer discount.

Brighten up your day with this sea-foam cruiser.

The matte black frame and bright tires make this bike pop!

This sharp, all-black bicycle will serve you well for years to come.

Electric and foldable — this bike has all of the modern upgrades you'll ever need.

There are few bikes as reliable as this when it comes to electrified rides up into the mountains.

This beautiful bike will help you climb mountains with emissions-free electric boosts.

Prices subject to change.