"Curious Alice" is a trippy anti-drugs PSA from 1971 that may unintentionally inspire its viewers to drop LSD

Alice — a trippy 1971 anti-drugs PSA portrays a fantastical, psychedelic trip through super cool mixed media animation. If I had seen this as a child, I surely would have wanted to go down this rabbit hole. I'm not quite sure if that's what this PSA was trying to accomplish, but I wish it were a full-length film.
This is the most artistic PSA I've ever seen. It would be difficult to believe that the people who made this video hadn't ever experienced psychedelic consciousness before.
From the YouTube description:
Curious Alice was an anti-drug PSA made back in 1971 by the Department of Health, Education, and Welfare. Its message is somehow lost through all the cool animations and funs.
The film shows Alice as she toured a strange land where everyone had chosen to use drugs, forcing Alice to ponder whether drugs were the right choice for her. The "Mad Hatter" character represents Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), the "Dormouse" represents sleeping pills, and the "King of Hearts" represents heroin.