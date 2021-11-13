"Curious Alice" is a trippy anti-drugs PSA from 1971 that may unintentionally inspire its viewers to drop LSD

Alice — a trippy 1971 anti-drugs PSA portrays a fantastical, psychedelic trip through super cool mixed media animation. If I had seen this as a child, I surely would have wanted to go down this rabbit hole. I'm not quite sure if that's what this PSA was trying to accomplish, but I wish it were a full-length film.

This is the most artistic PSA I've ever seen. It would be difficult to believe that the people who made this video hadn't ever experienced psychedelic consciousness before.

From the YouTube description: