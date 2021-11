This week on Cartoonist Kayfabe, Ed and Jim take a look at the brilliant comic "I Hate You Deeply" by Dan Clowes. I Hate You Deeply was originally published in Eightball, which ran from 1989 to 2004.

Throughout the amazing illustrations in this comic, Clowes reveals a laundry list of things that he despises. He is not a fan of mullets, crybabies, whiners, and crowded elevators, amongst a million other things.