The ultimate gamer gift guide with Pre-Black Friday discounts

Do you have an avid gamer in your life and feel stuck on what to give them this holiday season? Well, get your wrapping paper and bows ready, because this ultimate gamer gift guide showcases 20 different branded products ranging from controllers, headsets, charging docks, and more.

Never have to worry about having one controller run out of battery without a backup thanks to the PS5 dual charging station dock. Dual outputs quickly charge two PS5 simultaneously and secure them to the dock with the anti-slip grip design. A great gift for more than one gamer or a gamer who enjoys playing with company.

A throwback gift for the gamers who love to reminisce on the good old days. The Gameo is a thin and compact controller that comes with 500 pre-installed games that will take you back through the years.

For the on-the-go gamer the Dragon X5 Bluetooth controller pairs with a phone, tablet, smart TV, consoles, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices. A gamer can enjoy a personal and immersive experience with turbo acceleration and multimedia functions that lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge.

The Innodude Gaming Wireless Earphone delivers an ultra-low latency connection with a sleek blue-green light design. The earbud interface supports music track changing, volume adjustment, call management, and the smartphone's voice assistant activation.

For the non-digital gamer looking for some tangible fun, the 300-piece Pokemon cards pack can provide just that. This card bundle includes 2 Holo Rares, 2 Reverse Holos, 5 Rares, 200 Energy Cards, and 90 Common and Uncommon Pokémon cards – a nostalgic gift for all ages.

A gamepad for your phone, the Serafim S1 multi-platform gaming controller can be taken anywhere and played at any time. Map the virtual buttons on your phone's screen to create a custom controller along with the two joysticks and 12 buttons (including A/B/X/Y and trigger buttons) on the gamepad. Capable of playing on 10 platforms with ease, this is an affordable and fun gift.

For more than half off its original price, this exclusive Thunder Fire 2.4G gaming keyboard and mouse set creates the most comfortable gaming environment. The perks include LED lights on the keyboard for nighttime gaming, and the anti-skin stand lets you adjust the keyboard without falling down. Highly durable ABS plastic material makes it suitable for intense gamers.

With more than 60% off, this refurbished Logi G613 wireless gaming keyboard is a great value gift if you're on a budget. You can upgrade your battle station with a next-generation wireless keyboard designed for gamers who want both the high-performance capabilities of mechanical switches and the flexibility of wireless gaming.

An affordable 4-in-1 gaming kit from HyperGear is a bountiful gift that won't break the bank. The kit includes one full-sized RGB customizable backlit keyboard, an ergonomic 6-button RGB backlit scroll-wheel mouse, 40mm surround sound stereo headphones, and a large flexible gaming mousepad.

Give the gift of supreme comfort and functionality with the Alpha Bravo GZ-1 USB wired gaming mouse, which is ergonomically designed for precision and accurate maneuvers. The GZ-1 mouse also has chromatic lighting with 16.8 million colors to match any gamers style.

An essential accessory to a gaming setup, this refurbished G533 wireless gaming headset is in grade "A" condition. This fully-featured, pro-grade gaming headset is composed with DTS Headphone:X for 7.1 surround sound, Pro-G audio drivers for booming audio without disruption, and a 15-hour battery life. The all-black simplistic design can easily be paired with many other tech items.

The optimal gaming experience can be achieved with the Dragon VR gaming 3D stereo headset with a Bluetooth controller. Place a phone in the headset to witness panoramic views of games, movies, and videos. The Bluetooth controller allows you to wirelessly control the game, video, and volume – all for just $85.

If you know a gamer with the need for speed, here is the gift for them. Enjoy racing games to the fullest with the Serafim R1+ racing wheel, equipped with a pedal, steering wheel, and innovative Serafim phone holder. A 5 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, this device pairs wirelessly with your phone, game consoles, and PC Bluetooth.

The HCG1 Pro is a headset with superior-quality and professional audio that doesn't miss any sounds or movements during a game. Comfort and convenience are priorities with cushioned ear pads and a detachable microphone for loud or silent gaming. Suitable for any gamer compatible with PC, PS4, XBOX, and more.

The ASTRO A40 TR Headset + MixAmp Pro TR meets the audio standards of esports' athletes and can be great for content creators and games who are in a loud environment. The A40 TR open-back headset comes in a white and red combo with a swappable precision mic and customizable speaker tags. A unique gift in good condition as stated in this refurbished rating, "This product is listed with a grade "A." It arrives in a near-mint condition and may have very minimal to zero amounts of scuffing on the case." You can also grab the PS4 version for the exact same price.

This is the gift every Star Wars fan needs to have. The Cyber Blade: Alpha Grip Light Saber will prepare you for battle with realistic sounds, 11 different light colors, and a detachable and ultra-durable blade.

This is a gift for creative digital content creators. The TourBox helps you explore your imagination by easily navigating software, such as Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, and Capture One. The TourBox includes a knob, wheel, scroller, and multiple buttons for functionality and is compatible with both Windows and macOS.

Access 3 PlayStation codes for 3 years with this stackable code subscription bundle. A gamer's opportunity to connect with the PlayStation community in classic games like Star Wars: Battlefront, Uncharted, and more. This membership also includes a monthly collection of free games and exclusive discounts.

A great place to put heavy gaming equipment, the EC1 electric height adjustable standing desk allows you to go from sitting to standing in less than 10 seconds with a push of a button. The up-and-down mechanism improves posture and increases mobility. With a 4.85 out of 5-star rating based on 110 reviews, this is perfect for a gamer who doesn't like to sit still.

