Check out this Pre-Black Friday Sale on 20 gifts for Apple lovers

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.
Apple is a well-known and popular brand, to say the least. If you're trying to get ahead of the holiday rush, check out our Pre-Black Friday Sale, which features a 15% discount on each of these gifts for anyone in your life who loves their products. All you need to do is use code SAVE15NOV.
MagicGrips for Apple Magic Mouse 1 & 2 – $9.34 with SAVE15NOV; originally $14
Save on these fantastic gripping pads for your Apple Magic Mouse.
STACK 6-Port Modular Surge Protector + USB Charging Module – $39.86 with SAVE15NOV; originally $49
Make sure you keep your devices charged and protected with this modular surge protector.
iPhone and Apple Watch Charging Dock (Oak) – $49.30 with SAVE15NOV; originally $69
Keep your watch and iPhone charged in style with this oak dock.
BatteryPro Portable Charger for iPhone & Apple Watch – $67.99 with SAVE15NOV; originally $99
Keep your Apple devices charged on the go with this portable charger.
Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain – $16.99 with SAVE15NOV; originally $49
Stay charged on the go with this sleek keychain.
Earhoox: AirPod Survival Kit – $33.99 with SAVE15NOV; originally $49
Never worry about your AirPods falling out with these hook attachments.
Porta 3-in-1 Power Bank for Phone, Apple Watch & AirPods – $42.49 with SAVE15NOV; originally $119
This power bank can keep your favorite Apple products all well charged on the road.
Magnetic Power Tiles: 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station – $33.99 with SAVE15NOV; originally $99
Save space and charge easier with these magnetic charging tiles.
Earhoox 2.0 (AIrPods Pro/White 2-Pack) – $13.59 with SAVE15NOV; originally $20
Your AirPods will stay secure with these second-generation ear-hook products.
MagSafe Wireless Charging Cable + 20W Adapter for iPhone 12 – $28.04 with SAVE15NOV; originally $39
Stay charged without tangles using this MagSafe charging product.
Chargeworx 10,00mAh Power Bank with AirPods Holder – $35.69 with SAVE15NOV; originally $49
This power bank is the best way to keep your tunes playing and batter full while on the go.
Apple AirTag Protector Case – $12.71 with SAVE15NOV; originally $29
Protect your Apple AirTag with this sleek and affordable case.
5-in-1 MagSafe Wireless & Wired Charging Station – $46.71 with SAVE15NOV; originally $79
This 5-in-1 charging station is one of the most elaborate products of its kind.
Braided Magnetic Apple Watch Charging Cable – $15.26 with SAVE15NOV; originally $39
This minimal and well-styled charging cable is just what you need to keep your watch juiced.
Apple Watch Charging Cable & Stand – $16.14 with SAVE15NOV; originally $49
This is another fine example of an Apple Watch charger, and this one works as a fashionable stand too.
4-in-1 Multi-Port & Apple Watch Charger – $15.29 with SAVE15NOV; originally $34
Charge up to 4 Apple devices at a time with this versatile tool.
OMNIA A1 Apple Watch Magnetic Wireless Charger – $33.99 with SAVE15NOV; originally $49
This magnetic Apple Watch charger is about as sleek and effective as they come.
Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV/Apple TV 4K – $25.46 with SAVE15NOV; originally $29
Browse AppleTV easier with this remote that actually has buttons.
CASA Hub A05 5-in-1 Multi-Function Hub – $55.21 with SAVE15NOV; originally $70
This multi-function hub can handle all of your data transportation needs when using Mac products.
XVIDA Magnetic Wireless Power Bank with XVIDA Magnetic Case for iPhone 13 – $46.74 with SAVE15NOV; originally $54.99
Another fantastic wireless power bank, this XVIDA product also works as a traveling case.
Prices subject to change.