A brown bear thinks it's a customer as it checks out the goods in a 7-11

A curious brown bear lumbers into a 7-11 near Lake Tahoe, checking out a freezer and testing the hand sanitizer dispenser. As it stands on two legs for much of the time, an audibly frightened employee screams for the unwanted visitor to "Get out!"

Originally posted one day ago on TikTok by Fanu (@fmunna83pk), this isn't the bear's first visit to this 7-11 location — other videos by Fanu show it rummaging around outside of the store near and on top of various trash bins — but this is the first video that shows the creature entering the store and posing as a customer.