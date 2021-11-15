A naked man caught masturbating in an airport claims "It's a free country." Police still arrest him

TSA workers at the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport encountered a belligerent traveler.

CBS Local:

Telling agents he "did not have to stop" because "it's a free country," a 44-year-old Minneapolis man is charged with threatening TSA workers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The charges state that he also swung a stanchion line post before throwing it at agents, taking his clothes off and masturbating.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has filed a complaint against Frank Towers. Investigators say the incident happened at the skyway checkpoint early last Friday morning.

Towers allegedly told one TSA employee that he was going to "kill" them. Officers gave him commands to stop and move away from the checkpoint, which he did not abide.