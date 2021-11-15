A possum holds a woman "hostage" at her home in New Zealand

A woman in New Zealand called the police with an emergency: a possum was holding her "hostage."

Every time she stepped outside her house, trying to reach her car, the possum charged after her and ran up her leg. "I pulled it off me, thinking it was a cat, and then I saw it was a possum," she said, according to UPI. She ran back inside, feeling trapped in her own home.

After her emergency call, an officer kindly stopped by to help. But the officer didn't get too far from his car before the excited possum spotted the officer's leg and climbed right up.

From The Guardian: