Bowie's YouTube channel has been uploading 4K versions of his music videos

It's a treat to see Bowie videos in 4K. Visit his YouTube channel to see ultra high res versions of "Jump They Say," "Miracle Goodnight," "Black Tie White Noise," "Hallo Spaceboy," and many other 1990s Bowie songs.
[via CN]
On Thursday at the Rockville Festival at the Daytona International Speedway, a fan climbed onto the stage during Brass Against's rocking cover of Rage Against the Machine's "Wake Up." After singer Sophia Urista instructed the fellow to lie down on the ground, she peeled down her pants and urinated on the man's face. It seems… READ THE REST
I already liked fine banjo playing but now I also have appreciation for wild foxes' musical taste. (Thanks, UPSO!) READ THE REST
Greener Postures is an outstanding record from 1980 by Snakefinger, who tragically died when he was 38 from a heart attack. Every track on this album causes my brain to produce a huge dose of serotonin. The album artwork is also killer. Does anyone know who did the album art? I want to see more! … READ THE REST
