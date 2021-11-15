Early Sunday morning in Honolulu, a 34-year-old gent was caught on video speeding down a street in a vehicle that spewed fiery orange sparks as it bashed into parked cars. The spectacular joy ride conked out after hitting 17 cars in total, according to Hawaii News Now. Police believe the driver was drunk, although he "has not yet been booked or charged with a crime." He was sent to the hospital for minor injuries.
Car looks like orange meteor as gentleman speeds and crashes into 17 cars
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- joyrides
Man steals Honolulu fire truck for trip to 7-Eleven
In the middle of the night Saturday, the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call for emergency services at a citizen's home in Waianae. When they left the home a half hour later, their fire truck was gone. According to KITV news, it's fire department "standard procedure to leave the truck running with lights on… READ THE REST
Discover your dog's allergies for $65 with this Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. What would we do without our dogs? They're practically part of the family, but if you have a dog that suffers from food or environmental allergies, finding out what triggers their sensitivity… READ THE REST
This LED corner lamp is under $75 during this Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster sale
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. A good lamp can make or break the aesthetic of a room, especially if it takes away from the rest of your decor (unless that's what you're going for, of course). Well,… READ THE REST
Save on gifts this holiday with 20 Pre-Black Friday discounts on audiophile gear
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether it's music, podcasts, or audiobooks, we all have that friend or family member who lives and dies for great sound accessories. But instead of searching blindly for the perfect gadget to… READ THE REST