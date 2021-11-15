Car looks like orange meteor as gentleman speeds and crashes into 17 cars

Carla Sinclair

Early Sunday morning in Honolulu, a 34-year-old gent was caught on video speeding down a street in a vehicle that spewed fiery orange sparks as it bashed into parked cars. The spectacular joy ride conked out after hitting 17 cars in total, according to Hawaii News Now. Police believe the driver was drunk, although he "has not yet been booked or charged with a crime." He was sent to the hospital for minor injuries.