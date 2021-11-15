Meet Ji-Young, Sesame Street's first Asian American muppet

Ji-Young is a 7-year-old girl who loves skateboarding and playing the electric guitar. She's also the first Asian American muppet in Sesame Street's 52-year history.

From NPR:

Ji-Young's existence is the culmination of a lot of discussions after the events of 2020 — George Floyd's death and anti-Asian hate incidents. Like a lot of companies, "Sesame Street" reflected on how it could "meet the moment," said Kay Wilson Stallings, executive vice-president of Creative and Production for Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind "Sesame Street."

Sesame Workshop established two task forces — one to look at its content and another to look at its own diversity. What developed was Coming Together, a multi-year initiative addressing how to talk to children about race, ethnicity and culture.