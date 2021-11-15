Painting up actual nuns with guns

Anyone familiar with the tabletop sci-fi miniatures game, Warhammer 40,000, knows about the Sisters of Battle, sadly the only female army in the game (and frankly, some of the few females in the game, period). The nickname for these Joan of Arc-like religious fanatics is "nuns with guns."



In this Midwinter Minis video, Guy stumbles upon a set of actual nuns with guns miniatures and decides to paint up a squad. As he points out, these are "not zombie nuns, not sexy nuns, not power-armoured super-solider nuns… just nuns. NUNS WITH GUNS!"



The video is also a great tutorial on how to effectively paint black and white fabrics to look more realistic.



Image: Screengrab