Police intercept $44 million in cocaine smuggled in onion rings

Authorities in Coquelles, France intercepted a shipment of onion rings containing $44 million in cocaine on its way into the UK. They've charged Piotr Perzenowski, 30, of Mazowieckie, Poland, with drug smuggling. From STV:

The illicit cargo weighing 418 kilos was discovered on Thursday evening by Border Force officers when they stopped a lorry at the UK inbound zone in Coquelles, France[…] National Crime Agency branch commander Mark Howes said: "This was a really significant amount of drugs taken out of circulation.

Not to mention a lot of onion rings.