These are the GPUs that bitcoin vloggers dream of

If you wanted to play a video game but can't because the graphics card for your PC costs almost as much as having a tv star parent buy your way into college, you are not alone! GPU prices continue to soar and there really doesn't appear to be a light at the end of this tunnel. Even consoles are unobtanium.

This video has the literati of bitcoin mining vloggers discussing which cards they want and why. These guys may be turning coal into intangible coinery — but they are coldly calculating, and target efficiency as it equates to profitability.