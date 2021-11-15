This bit.ly-like website shortens links but there's a 50% chance of rickroll when someone clicks

The website rroll.to provides an odd but delightful service, and I've been using their links in group chats with friends. While traditional rickrolling tricks every clicker one time, this service adds a layer to the joke. The unlucky people who get rickrolled and are brave enough to speak out may feel crazy when others chime in to say that the link works perfectly fine.

Each time a user clicks on your generated link, there is a 50% chance that they will be rickrolled (or whatever probability you defined). However, once someone has been rickrolled by a particular link, they will not be rickrolled by that link again during the same browser session if they click on it again. rroll.to

The site reminds me of shadyurl.com, which changes URLs to make them look suspicious (like http://www.5z8.info/meinkampf.pdf_n1h4pj_nic_cage_naked).