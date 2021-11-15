This man robbed a bank in 1969 and vanished. On Friday, authorities found him, just a few months too late.

On July 11, 1969, Ted Conrad left his job as a teller at Cleveland's Society National Bank carrying a paper bag stuffed with $215,000. Then he completely vanished. Apparently, Conrad had been inspired by the 1968 Steve McQueen film The Thomas Crown Affair. Even episodes of "America's Most Wanted" and "Unsolved Mysteries" about Conrad didn't help authorities with the case. On Friday though, the US Marshals Service—based on the work of announced that they had found Conrad. He had been living in Massachusetts almost the whole time, working as a golf pro and car salesman and living with his wife and daughter. He died in May of lung cancer.

From the US Marshals Service announcement:

Peter J. Elliott, United States Marshal for Northern Ohio, stated "This is a case I know all too well. My father, John K. Elliott, was a dedicated career Deputy United States Marshal in Cleveland from 1969 until his retirement in 1990. My father took an interest in this case early because Conrad lived and worked near us in the late 1960s. My father never stopped searching for Conrad and always wanted closure up until his death in 2020. We were able to match some of the documents that my father uncovered from Conrad's college days in the 1960s with documents from Randele that led to his identification. I hope my father is resting a little easier today knowing his investigation and his United States Marshals Service brought closure to this decades-long mystery.

