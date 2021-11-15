Watch how Fox News deceptively edited Biden speech to make him look bad

On Friday, President Joe Biden gave a speech in which he talked about the great Black baseball player Satchel Paige:

"I've adopted the attitude of the great Negro, at the time pitcher in the Negro Leagues, went on to become a great pitcher in the pros in Major League baseball after Jackie Robinson, his name was Satchel Paige."

Biden stumbled a bit, but it was very clear, including to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, that he was being respectful in his comment.

Fox News jumped at the chance to do a little deceptive editing to remove the key context from Biden's use of the word "Negro":

"I've adopted the attitude of the great Negro at the time, pitcher, name was Satchel Paige."

According to the AP, "a Fox spokesperson noted that the full remark was used when the story was repeated two other times on 'Fox & Friends,' and said the one-time edit was made because of time constraints.

