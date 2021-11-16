19 tail-wagging pre-Black Friday deals for pet lovers

Shopping for everyone on your list for the holidays can be stressful unless you're shopping for the furry member of your family which is just pure fun. Considering all they do for us, our pets deserve to be spoiled and the holidays are the perfect time to show them just how much we love them.

If you're a dog or cat lover and you want to get a paw up on your holiday pet shopping, we've found some great pet gifts that are already on sale and for a limited time, you can save even more when you use coupon code SAVE15NOV at checkout.

This easy and painless dog DNA cheek swab kit will help you understand your favorite four-legged friend on a whole new level. Simply swab your dog's cheek, mail in the DNA sample, and in two weeks or less you'll get detailed reports breaking down your dog's unique characteristics: personality traits, DNA composition, breed mix, predisposition to disease, and much more.

When it comes to owning pets, allergies are no fun. If you have a dog that suffers from them, the Allergy Test My Pet is a great gift for you both. By measuring the proteins found in your dog's sample, this test can report for more than 100 items that may be affecting your dog.

Being a dog can be ruff, so give them the gift of relaxation! RelaxMyDog provides music and videos specifically designed to help dogs overcome anxiety, loneliness, stress, boredom, and hyperactivity. With over 7 years of research, RelaxMyDog has found a formula that has been proven to help 87% of dogs. This platform has hours of music and TV content designed for dogs, all content loops, so technically it can be streamed for an unlimited number of hours.

DNA My Dog will determine the breeds in your dog AND screen your dog for over 100 of the most common breed diseases through a simple, at-home cheek swab. Results include a report on all of the breeds found in your dog's DNA by percentage and a custom results certificate PLUS a comprehensive report of your dog's genetic health risks and physical traits. This test is easy, painless, and takes less than 2 minutes, with results that have 99.97% accuracy.

Every dog deserves a good ball, and this is one that your dog will love! This ball is 100% automatic with 3 interaction modes to match different activity levels. It also has a snack hole designed for placing treats, so you can get those food-motivated pets to play too.

Winter is coming, and there will be days that the weather will be too chilly for some dogs. Interactive games are great for chilly winter days, and they're great for keeping a dog's mind active and happy. Why not grab them the Wickedbone, a bone-shaped interactive gaming device that performs like a truly smart, fun, and excitingly wicked companion of your dog? Wickedbone offers 9 interactive modes and could be controlled via a virtual joystick from your mobile.

Dog hair happens and if you're looking for an easy way to remove pet hair from your dog or cat, this pet grooming glove brush is a purrfect option. This pet hair glove brushes away mats, light tangles, and loose undercoats with a soft, flexible groomer. Not only will this pet glove help to de-shed your dog or cat, but it will also work to remove pet hair from most furniture fabric. Its design allows you to groom/clean hard-to-reach places.

If your dog has made it to Santa's nice list, this Wickman dog sofa is what their puppy dreams are made out of. With its tall built-in back cushion and rounded arms, your dog can snuggle against it and rest its head on it. It's designed with a removable and washable cloth that is pawfect for dogs or puppies. It also has a platform base that can elevate the sofa, protecting your floor from moisture. Additionally, it has durable plastic feet safe for hardwood floors and can be taken outside as a portable dog bed.

Dog puzzles toys are all the rage this year and this Arf memory training puzzle gets two paws up! This activity trainer encourages your pet to run and play by rewarding treats. Each time your pet presses the remote release button, an exciting sound plays, and treats dispense into the feeding tray. Increase the difficulty level by placing the remote release unit in another room.

Leave no dog bowl empty ever again! This food distribution system helps you personalize your pup's dry meal portion and routine. Simply set the clock, pick up to four meal times, customize the helping size, and worry no more!

If winter weather has you concerned that your pooch will miss out on their daily walks, you can drop that worry because this vest has them covered, literally! This vest is waterproof and heated. It has 3 layers of outer polyester protection plus an inner layer of polar fleece for comfort and insulation.

This is the perfect stocking stuffer for the dog lover in your life! Farting Frenchies is an exciting, fast-paced card game where players collect, feed, and steal each other's Frenchies. Dominate your opponents and strategically heist their furry little friends as you battle it out for the top dog title.

DOGTV is a 24/7 channel with programs scientifically developed to provide the right company for dogs when left alone. Through years of research by some of the world's top pet experts, special content was created to meet specific attributes of a dog's sense of vision and hearing and support their natural behavior patterns.

Orivet's proprietary dog DNA test will reveal the breeds that make up your dog. Receive the breed percentages report specifying the exact breed percentages of your dog. This dog breed identification test also includes a LifePlan for the ultimate management of your pet's health throughout their life. Included with this kit is your pet's very own personalized wellness plan based on their breed, age, weight, gender, geographic location, and lifestyle.

Take your dog with you wherever you go! The Meadowlark Dog Seat Cover is a 4-in-1 back seat hammock that gives your furry friend their own lounge when riding solo. It converts into a full hammock for full backseat coverage, semi-hammock to give a passenger backseat space, bench-style providing your buddy sufficient room to have fun, and trunk style to ensure cleanliness. This seat cover also has a mesh window.

Given 4.5/5 stars on Amazon, this clipper is produced to the quality standards demanded by professional dog groomers. Designed with a heavy-duty 3.5-mm stainless steel blade, this trimmer cuts through nails cleanly and easily with just one squeeze. It has an integrated safety stop, which serves as a quick sensor that prevents overcutting nails and deep cuts.

Give your dog the best dental care you can with this set of 2 dual-headed brushes and a finger toothbrush. These dog toothbrushes are perfectly angled and will help you clean both the front and back teeth. Perfect for any breed of dog, they have a large end for cleaning a big dog's teeth and a small end for a little dog's teeth.

Get a better understanding of your furry best friend with this 21-hour course bundle on dog care and training. This dog bundle is the perfect gift for a new pet parent or for the aspiring dog trainer in your life.

Keep your dog comfy and cozy all winter long! The HEATD Dog Bed delivers the fastest and most efficient heating for your dog plus a cooling option for warm summer days. With 3 temperature settings, you can select the level of heat that is most comfortable for your dog.

