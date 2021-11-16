On "sleaze", the British media euphemism for political corruption there

When corruption taints politics in other countries, British media is happy to call it was it is: corruption. But they have a special word for it when it happens in the U.K.—"sleaze." With the current government of the U.K. so baldly mired in slea—sorry, corruption— that it has begun to make international headlines, the very British euphemism itself comes under scrutiny.

Here's Patrick Gathara, writing it up the way Western media tends to write about the developing world:

Newspaper editorials are decrying "sleaze" – a catchall phrase for questionable and scandalous conduct – in the oil-rich kingdom where, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and despite the huge conflicts of interest, a third of MPs have pocketed nearly $7m in payments for moonlighting with private firms, including those bidding for contracts related to pandemic measures. Further, the ruling party has also been accused of selling seats in the upper chamber of parliament, the House of Lords, to donors for up to $4m.

The term has the effect of very presicely telling people how they should feel about corruption: as something tied intimately to the brew of Conservative-government grift-and-sex scandals of the 1990s for which the term was originally coined: sordid yet trivial, hypocritical but hapless, and definitely not crimes worthy of punishment. The result is as intended, perhaps, by London's famously cultish and well-connected media: corruption euphemized into a profitable entertainment genre that no-one takes seriously. To even point out that "sleaze" is just plain old corruption means you're not getting the joke.