Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster: This kid-friendly 3D printer is the gift that keeps on giving

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

With the holidays quickly approaching, chances are you're already stocking up on presents for the adults and young people closest to you. Sure, toys are always well-received as presents, but what if you were able to give a present that lets your giftee pump out their own presents?

Give the young 'uns in your life a gift that keeps on giving well after the holidays with the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle. Right now, it's only $319.97 with this Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster deal.

The Toybox 3D ships with a massive toy catalog, giving kids and young minds a blueprint for a number of toy choices from which they can choose. Paired with its companion app, the Toybox guides users through the easy process of creating fun new toys. If users want to build something outside of what's offered in the preloaded blueprint, they can design their own inventions via the app and send it to the 3D printer. Check it out in action:

Unlike most 3D printers that require a knife to remove prints from a mold, the Toybox needs no knife, making it totally safe for kids to use. Plus, one-touch design functionality also makes using this printer a breeze. This printer ships with eight colors of non-toxic, biodegradable printer food that's good for making 100-300 toys. In addition, it comes with a power cord and a print bed.

An added bonus, ToyBox earlier this year partnered with Warner Bros. That means curious minds can print replica props and action figures from Looney Tunes, Seinfield, Hanna- Barbera, and others, or from movies such as Elf and Polar Express. Imagine a real-life crossover between Scooby-Doo and the gang with Daffy Duck. The possibilities are endless!

The Toybox 3D Printer will undoubtedly be a hit with kids, but it'll also provide countless hours of fun for adults looking to tap into their youth. Purchase the Toybox 3D Printer for $319.97 and win the holidays.

Prices subject to change.