Small town mayor arrested after posting revenge porn on Reddit

Andrew Bradshaw, the mayor of Cambridge, Maryland, has been arrested for distributing revenge porn.

Even if they are going to be giant assholes, you'd think people would learn how TCP-IP works after all these years.

AP:

A Maryland mayor has been arrested and charged with distributing revenge porn online, prosecutors announced Monday.

Andrew Bradshaw, the 32-year-old mayor of Cambridge on Maryland's Eastern Shore, is accused of posting nude photos of a woman he was no longer in a romantic relationship with.

Bradshaw posted the photos using multiple Reddit accounts he created using variations of the woman's name and birthdate, according to a news release from the Office of the State Prosecutor. The photos were captioned with racial slurs and sexually explicit language and were posted in April and May, authorities said.

Bradshaw was arrested Monday and charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn and released on his own recognizance, according to online court records. Bradshaw could not be reached for comment and online court documents don't list an attorney.