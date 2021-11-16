There were many things that immediately impressed me about Denis Villeneuve's Dune. One of these was the amazing music and sound design. In this 28-minute featurette, Denis and his sound team discuss their approach to the sound design of the film and how they came up with sounds for the sandworms, spice-tripping, ornithopters, the Bene Gesserit "voice," and the sound of Arrakis itself. Inspiring stuff.
Image: Screengrab
The sounds of Denis Villeneuve's Dune
