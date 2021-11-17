A warning from Tim Gosar: Paul Gosar is "dangerous" and "needs to be expelled"

Tim Gosar had some choice words for his brother, Rep Paul Gosar (Q-AZ) today on MSNBC.

"I don't try to choose my words loosely," he said. "I believe he's dangerous, unhinged, and is reckless. He needs to not only be censored, but he needs to be expelled."

This comes after the Arizona congressman — whose brother Tim and his siblings earlier this year accused him of leading the Jan 6th Capitol insurrection (see bottom video below) — posted a butchered version of the intro to anime's Attack on Titan in which he, as one of the main characters, murders two other characters from the show that represent Joe Biden and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The video has since been flagged as "Hateful Content" by Twitter.