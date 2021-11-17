After posting video depicting violent murder of Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Paul A. Gosar to be ejected from congressional committees

Rep. Paul A. Gosar, the Republican standard-bearer who makes a habit of posting fake images disparaging Democrats on Twitter, is likely to be kicked off committees for tweeting a "violent video depicting slaying of Ocasio-Cortez," reports The Washington Post.

From The Washington Post:

The vote marks the first time in more than a decade that the House will act to censure one of its members.

"It's an emergency," Pelosi told reporters at the Capitol when asked why the House is taking action against Gosar. "It's violence against women, workplace harassment — really, I think, legal matters in terms of threatening a member and the president of the United States."

She added: "It's outrageous on the part of the Republican leadership not to act on this."

…

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the video last week, noting that while she was traveling to Glasgow, Scotland, as part of a congressional delegation, "a creepy member I work with who fundraises for neo-Nazi groups shared a fantasy video of him killing me."