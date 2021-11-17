Cow flees slaughter and rides waterslide

In Nova Granada, Brazil, a cow was set to be slaughtered at a cattle ranch but the animal had other plans. The cow fled the farm and found refuge in the nearby Indaia Club de Campo waterpark where it climbed up the ladder of a waterslide and slide partway down.

The waterpark operators shut off the flow to prevent the cow from slipping and it eventually made its way down into the pool below, probably quite frightened. The owner has since decided to let the cow live and named it Tobogã, which approximately means "sled" in Portugese.

"The people want to know where he is," said Carlos Miguel Serante, "Everyone wants to know. We want to take him to the club."

(Coast to Coast)